Health Department looking for dog that bit employee at Home Depot on Saturday

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owners following a dog bite incident on Saturday, July 17th, around noon at Home Depot in Batavia (4181 Veterans Memorial Drive).

The dog is described as a small black dog on a leash. The dog’s owners were described as a male and female, approximately 40 years of age or younger. The employee was near register #2 and asked the owners if they could pet their dog. The owners said yes and the dog then bit the employee on their right hand. The owners were aware that the dog had bit the employee and asked if they were ok. The employee indicated that they were ok so the owners and dog proceeded to leave the store.

It is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies shot. If the health status is not identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be offered to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.

It is important to remember that dogs may act protective in unknown places and situations, so ‘love your own…leave the rest alone’. All wild and unknown animals (even dogs and cats) should be avoided whenever possible since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime.