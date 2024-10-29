Health Department looking for short-hair black dog that bit person at County Park

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner following a dog bite incident on Saturday, October 26th, around 6 p.m. The incident occurred at Genesee County Park, located at 11095 Bethany Center Road in East Bethany, NY.

The dog involved in the incident was running loose in the park. It was described as a medium-sized, short-haired, black dog with a white spot under its chin and paw. The dog was a possible Labrador mix with a collar and tag.

The health department would like to locate the dog as soon as possible to confirm its health. This would indicate that the rabies virus would not have been transmitted at the time of the bite.

If you have information about the dog's location and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.