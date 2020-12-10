Local Matters

December 10, 2020 - 5:28pm

Health Department reports 23 new positive cases of COVID-19

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

Data Update:

  • Genesee County received 23 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Byron, Darien, Le Roy and Pembroke.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.
    • Forty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • Twenty-one of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • One of the new cases is a resident is at the VA Medical Center.
  • Orleans County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
    • Six of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • One of the new cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

