December 10, 2020 - 5:28pm
Health Department reports 23 new positive cases of COVID-19
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
Data Update:
- Genesee County received 23 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Byron, Darien, Le Roy and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s.
- Forty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-one of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new cases is a resident is at the VA Medical Center.
- Orleans County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Six of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.