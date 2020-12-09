December 9, 2020 - 6:14pm
Health department reports 46 new positive COVID cases since yesterday
Press release:
Data Update:
- Genesee County received 46 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Pavilion and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Fifty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-one of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new cases is a resident at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia, two of the new cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, and two of the new cases are at the VA Medical Center.
- One of the previous community active cases has been identified as a resident of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
- Orleans County received 37 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
- Thirteen of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Six of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.