Health Department reports seven new COVID-19 cases, suspends biweekly updates

Press release:

Genesee County reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.

Orleans County reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19.

Today's COVID-19 update from the Health Department including the following notice:

Today is our last scheduled biweekly press briefing for the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments due to the lower new COVID cases for both counties.

Although we will not be doing the biweekly media push, please note we will continue to report our numbers via our website at a minimum of twice per week (GOHealthNY.org), on our social media platforms, and via the Genesee-Orleans-Wyoming COVID-19 Case and Vaccination Tracker (which updates Monday through Friday, except holidays).

For regular updates related to GO Health COVID-19 Data, please visit our GO Health website at www.GOHealthNY.org and choose Emerging Issues. There you will find: the data chart as on our regular briefing; links to the Genesee-Orleans-Wyoming COVID Tracking Map; NY Forward for state updates; The Finger Lakes Vaccine Hub for updated data on GO Health vaccination; as well as links for vaccination and testing clinics.

Also keep an eye on our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (GOHealthNY is our user name for all three) as we will regularly post updates.