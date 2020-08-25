Health Department seeks public's help in locating owner of terrier who bit someone on Ellicott Trail

From the Genesee County Health Department:

On Friday, Aug. 21, between 3 and 3:30 p.m., an individual was bitten by an unfamiliar dog that was with its assumed owner. The incident occurred on the Ellicott Trail in front of the Batavia Gardens Apartment complex located on 679 E. Main Street, Batavia.

The assumed owner of the dog is described as a slender white male in his 40s with short brown hair. The dog that bit the individual was a Jack Russell Terrier mix with a red and brindle white coat. The dog was wearing a black collar with a blue leash.

The individual who was bitten did not obtain any information from the man with the dog and has not seen the man since the incident.

“The purpose in locating the owner of the dog is to make sure the dog is up-to-date on its anti-rabies vaccine,” said Sarah Balduf, Environmental Health director of Genesee and Orleans counties. “If the owner cannot be located, the individual will have to go through unnecessary treatment.”

Anyone with information on the dog and/or dog owner is asked to contact the Genesee County Health Department at (585) 344-2580, ext. 5555.