Health Department wants to locate owner of tan Chihuahua that bit person April 8 on East Main in the city

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner following a dog bite incident on Thursday, April 8, around 3:20 p.m. The person was walking on the sidewalk near Batavia Gardens Apartments on East Main Street, heading west toward Jerome Place in Batavia.

The dog is described as a tan Chihuahua. The dog was accompanied by a 16- to 18-year-old male who was described as tall and thin with brown/dark/dirty blonde, semi long shaggy hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, pants and glasses. He had headphones on and was paying attention to his phone at the time of the incident.

It is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies shot. If the health status is not identified, post exposure rabies shots will be offered to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at (585) 344-2580, ext. 5555.

Spring is here and animals are out more, so "love your own…leave the rest alone." All wild and unknown animals (even dogs and cats) should be avoided whenever possible since the possibility of exposures to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime.