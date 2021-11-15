Health Dept. looking to locate two dogs involved in bit incident on Maple Street

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of two dogs and the owner(s) following a dog bite incident around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9. A group of individuals were playing outside in the area of 16 Maple Street in Batavia when two dogs came running towards the group from the direction of Evans and Thorpe Street. One of the dogs charged the group and bit one individual.

The dog that bit one of the individuals in the group is described as a medium-sized, dark tan dog with a white chest. The dog was a shorthaired, pitbull shepherd mix and approximately 50 to 60 pounds.

The other dog was described as a light tan, shorter-sized dog who was approximately 40 to 50 pounds.

After the incident, the dogs headed back in the direction of Evans and Thorpe Street in Batavia.

It is important to locate the dog to determine whether or not it is current on its rabies shot. If the health status is not identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be offered to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dogs and its owner(s), please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.