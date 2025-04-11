Health Dimensions senior wins first place at HOSA - two years in a row

Press Release:

For the second year in a row, Nahiely Dones, a senior in the Health Dimensions program at the Batavia CTE Center, earned first place in the Personal Care event at the Spring Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Leadership Conference. Her back-to-back victories are a testament to her skill, determination, and drive to succeed in the healthcare field.

“I was literally shaking when they were announcing the winners,” Nahiely said. “When they finally called my name for first place, I was just so happy and excited.”

Nahiely first competed in the event as a junior and won first place, giving her the confidence to return this year and aim even higher. She chose to participate again not just to defend her title, but also to prepare for her upcoming Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam.

“I knew the competition would help me get more comfortable with the CNA test,” she said. “The skills are really similar, and being around judges and people makes me nervous. I thought it would be good exposure so I could feel more prepared and confident.”

During the competition, Nahiely was assigned to perform the skill of making an unoccupied bed—but with an unexpected twist. The bed was king-sized, which added an extra challenge she hadn’t trained for. Still, she handled it with professionalism and poise.

“I wasn’t used to that size bed,” she said. “But we practiced so much in class. We went over the skills again and again—repeating them, reviewing them, and making sure we really understood every step. Since I competed last year, I had a strong base to build on.”

Her teacher was thrilled with the results. “I was so glad that Nahiely’s hard work had paid off. She’s done well because she’s put in the time and consistently pushes herself to improve.”

Throughout the year, Nahiely demonstrated incredible growth—not just in technical skills, but in personal confidence. She said overcoming anxiety and learning to handle high-pressure situations independently were some of the biggest challenges she faced.

“I used to hate speaking in front of people or being in crowded spaces,” she said. “And during the competition, I had to go in completely on my own. Just me and the judge—no one else. That was a big step for me.”

Nahiely credited her teachers for supporting her along the way. “They’ve been amazing,” she said. “I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Her teacher echoed that sentiment, noting Nahiely’s compassion, empathy, and determination as key strengths. “Nahiely is a very special person,” she said. “She’s demonstrated love and care for everyone around her. Despite facing significant personal challenges, she’s remained positive and proven that she’s capable of achieving anything she sets her mind to.”

Nahiely plans to take her CNA exam in May and is already exploring job opportunities in healthcare for the summer. Looking ahead, she hopes to become a nurse and specialize in trauma care.

Participating in HOSA helped shape her goals and boost her confidence. “Before HOSA, I didn’t think I could do a lot of things,” she said. “But now I know nothing is impossible. No matter how hard it is, you just have to keep going and never give up.”