Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 22, 2021 - 1:48pm

Health officials urge people to register for local COVID-19 vaccination clinics

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify, vaccination clinics.

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health departments have several upcoming vaccination clinics with appointments available for Genesee and Orleans County residents.

Whichever COVID-19 vaccine is available is the right vaccine to get now! All approved vaccines are effective and saves lives. We encourage anyone that is currently eligible to register for an upcoming clinic.

The Governor has also announced New York will expand vaccine access to people age 50 and older beginning tomorrow, March 23 along with the existing priority groups.

Visit the vaccination webpage here.

Direct links to the first-dose vaccination clinics are:

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button