Health officials urge people to register for local COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health departments have several upcoming vaccination clinics with appointments available for Genesee and Orleans County residents.

Whichever COVID-19 vaccine is available is the right vaccine to get now! All approved vaccines are effective and saves lives. We encourage anyone that is currently eligible to register for an upcoming clinic.

The Governor has also announced New York will expand vaccine access to people age 50 and older beginning tomorrow , March 23 along with the existing priority groups.

Visit the vaccination webpage here.

Direct links to the first-dose vaccination clinics are:

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!