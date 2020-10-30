HEAP opens Monday for all new applicants

Press release:

The Home Energy Assistance Program -- HEAP -- opens Monday, Nov. 2, for all new applicants.

Each year, Genesee County Office for the Aging assists older adults and persons with disabilities with HEAP applications.

This year, it is strongly recommended that you apply online at myBenefits.ny.gov. If you do not have a computer or lack to skills to apply online, you may pick up a blank application in the front entryway of our building.

If you need assistance or have questions about filling out the application, please call 343-1611 for a phone appointment. Once you have completed your application, you can either drop off or mail it in to our location, 2 Bank St. in Downtown Batavia.

Please remember to include all necessary documentation and identification for all household members.