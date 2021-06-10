Hearing on proposed repeal and replacement of GC Ethics and Disclosure law is June 23

Legal Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That there has been introduced before the Legislature of the County of Genesee, New York, A Local Law Introductory No 2, YEAR 2021 GENESEE COUNTY NY, TO REPEAL AND REPLACE THE COUNTY OF GENESEE ETHICS AND DISCLOSURE LAW

Notice is further given that the Genesee County Legislature will conduct a Public Hearing on proposed Local Law Introductory No. 2, Year 2021 in the Legislative Chambers of the Old Court house, 7 Main Street, Batavia, NY and via Zoom Video Conference on the 23 day of June, 2021 at 5:30 pm. Written comments will be accepted until the close of business June 23, 2021. Contact the Clerk for the ZOOM link. All interested persons will be heard.

Pamela LaGrou, Clerk Genesee County Legislature June 10, 2021