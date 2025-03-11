Heroic fun awaits at HomeCare & Hospice Foundation’s first-ever Superhero Bash on March 30

Press Release:

The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is assembling the mightiest little heroes for an action-packed day at its first-ever Superhero Bash! This high-energy event, set for Sunday, March 30 at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia, will offer kids the ultimate superhero experience with interactive activities, games, and fun challenges designed to bring out their inner hero.

"We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new event to our lineup," said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice. "After the incredible success of our Princess Party (held in Olean), we knew we needed something equally fun for all the young heroes in our community. With over-the-top activities and hands-on fun, we can't wait to see these superheroes in action!"

At the Superhero Bash, kids will:

Create their own custom cape and shield

Test their aim in a shield toss challenge

Tackle an exciting superhero obstacle course

Show off their best moves in a superhero freeze dance

Refuel with super snacks to keep their powers strong

The superhero menu will include: Power-Up Pizza Shields, Bat-a-roni and Cheese, Crunch Force Veggie Dippers, and Superpower Punch.

"The best part is that this event isn't just about fun—it's about making a difference," added Sullivan. "Every registration and sponsorship supports compassionate care services through the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, helping families in need across our communities."

The Superhero Bash will take place on Sunday, March 30, at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia. Young heroes can choose from three action-packed sessions: 10 - 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., or 1 - 2 p.m. Registration is $20 per child for employees and $25 per child for the public. Secure your spot today by signing up at 2025superhero.givesmart.com!

Volunteer & Sponsorship Opportunities

Calling all sidekicks! Want to be part of the action? We need volunteers to help with registration, craft stations, the obstacle course, and more. Shifts are just 1.5 hours, making it a fun and easy way to give back. Sign up today: https://bit.ly/4i35sO7.

Want to support our young superheroes? Sponsorships range from $200 to $500, providing businesses with recognition on event signage, promotional materials, and more. Your sponsorship can help sponsor a young hero’s experience!

Proceeds from this event will benefit the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, ensuring continued support for patients and families in need. Since 2004, the Foundation has raised and distributed funds to help provide compassionate care services across our communities. For more information about registering, volunteering, or sponsorship opportunities, contact Meme Yanetsko at myanetsko@homecare-hospice.org.

Suit up, power up, and save the day!