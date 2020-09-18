Hesperus Lodge marks two decades of Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournaments with largest single donation to date

Submitted photo and press release:

A check for $12,125 was presented Wednesday to Crossroads House, the nonprofit hospice care home in the City of Batavia, proceeds from the 20th Annual Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament.

“2020 has been a particularly challenging year in terms of fundraising as most of our events have been cancelled," said Crossroads House Executive Director Jeff Allen. "The record-setting proceeds from this year’s tournament are so timely and go a long way to fill some of our funding gaps."

Allen, golf tournament volunteers and the Crossroads House Board of Directors were on hand to accept the check from members of the Brethren of Hesperus Masonic Lodge #837 in Bergen.

After the check presentation, lodge members, along with Helen Hulburt and other tournament volunteers, took a tour of Crossroads House to see the impact of their longstanding relationship with the mission of comfort care.

Excerpts from a history of Hesperus Lodge & the Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament

“Twenty years ago, at a meeting of the Brethren of Hesperus Masonic Lodge #837, in Bergen, New York members were discussing a way they could honor the memory of their beloved Brother, Mr. Van Hulburt. A suggestion was made by Brother David Liles that they make a donation to Crossroads House in Batavia, in Van's name.

"Further discussion led to the idea of holding a golf tournament to raise the money and also provide a fun way to honor Van, who loved the game of golf. Brother Marty Krause volunteered to organize the tournament, as he has all 20 years. Helen Hulburt, Van’s wife, enthusiastically endorsed the idea along with her family.

"Brother Ralph Marsocci, the owner of Ralph and Rosie's Restaurants, volunteered to supply the lunches for the golfers which he continues to do each year. The Batavia Country Club has hosted the two-decade event and always provides a great course along with superb food and drink.”

"...Despite the pandemic this is the largest (single) amount given to date ($12,125) thanks to the many dedicated Brethren, volunteers, sponsors and golfers who keep stepping up to the plate for this wonderful organization."

Over the course of 20 years, the Hesperus Lodge has donated more than $130,000 to Crossroads House through the Van Hulburt Memorial Golf Tournament.

Sixty-seven Sponsors Step Up

This year 67 sponsors, both private and corporate, stepped up including: Gold Sponsors Triple-O Mechanical, Ashley Capital (Paul Rubacha Family) and the Jerry Hulburt family. Silver Sponsors were Bergen C-Store, Ralph and Rosie’s and the Schoonmaker Family.

The other 61 donors come from Bergen, Byron, Stafford, Batavia, Rochester and elsewhere.

"We have been and are proud to help support this wonderful group of volunteers and staff who deliver loving and compassionate care for those who are in the end stages of life,” said Donald Keys, Master of Hesperus Lodge #837.

