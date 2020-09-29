Hey pumpkin people -- Hollwedel library wants to display your decorated ones for their contest

Submitted photo and press release:

Calling all creative people to dress up a pumpkin in any style they choose to compete for an Amazon Gift Card at the Hollwedel Memorial Library!

Everyone is invited to bring in a festive pumpkin anytime between now and Wednesday Oct. 28 to take part in a Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.

Library patrons can vote for a winner from the entries on display when they checkout any books, DVDs, or other library materials.

There are two age categories, one for children up to 12 years of age, and the other for folks that are 13 and older. Each winner in their category will receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

“We already have some pretty cute entries that are getting votes,” says Library Director Josselyn Borowiec. “We’d love to have more dressed up pumpkins to choose from.”

Enter your decorated -- not carved -- pumpkin from now until Oct. 28. Get in early so people can see and vote for your creation!

Information about this contest, as well as the other programs and services available at the library, can be found on the library’s website at www.HollwedelLibrary.org.

Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at (585) 584-8843.

Photo: Library Director Josselyn Borowiec shows off two of the entries in the Hollwedel Memorial Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Votes can be cast at the library at checkout.