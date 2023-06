Press Release:

On June 26, the Bergen Business and Civic Association handed a check for $2,000 to some of the Hickory Park Project committee members. These funds will go towards the purchase of trees for a tree-lined track that will grace the park this fall. The funds were donated thanks to money raised at the Bergen Park Festival that took place on June 10. The Hickory Park committee is thankful to have this beautiful gem in Bergen, and is thrilled to see it receive the upgrades it deserves!