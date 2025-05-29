History, mystery, and music take center stage at Holland Land Office Museum in June

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office is proud to announce the next presenter in its Guest Speaker Series on Wednesday, June 11, at 7 p.m. Hofstra Law Professor Stefan Krieger shares the story of his great-grandfather's murder in Batavia in 1915. Yomtov (Jacob) Schoenberg was viciously murdered in his sleep while at home at 138 Liberty Street by an intruder who bludgeoned his head with a piece of scrap iron. Mr. Krieger decided to delve deeper into the case and has written a piece about it. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for our monthly Trivia Night on Thursday, June 12, at 7 p.m. Get your disco balls ready and leisure suits on and test your knowledge of the 1970s. We promise it is more than just disco. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next act in our Concert Series on Friday, June 20, at 7 p.m. Don Dwyer will be returning to play his compilation of songs in honor of the bicentennial of the Erie Canal. Come and listen as Don plays and tells "The Songs and Stories of the Erie Canal." Admission is $5/$4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next presentation in our Java with Joe E. series on Thursday, June 26 at 9 a.m. Local author and former Air Force Sentry Dog Handler, Russ Benzin, will be sharing his recently published book, "The Amazing Skipper." Russ details his life through the dogs he called best friends throughout his life, including with his veterinarian wife Dr. Mary. The main focus though is his time with Skipper, who was his partner during Vietnam while he served as a dog handler in the Air Force. Admission is free with coffee and donuts. Thank you to Tim Horton's of Batavia for sponsoring Java with Joe E. for 2025.