HLOM and DAR to host veterans open house on November 6

Press Release:

In honor of Veterans Day, the Holland Land Office Museum (HLOM) and the Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter NSDAR are hosting a Veterans Open House on Wednesday, November 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The HLOM and DAR chapter’s appreciation for their service will include special “thank you” gifts for each veteran, waiving their admission fee, and providing refreshments.

The Anna Ingalsbe Lovell chapter members honor our Revolutionary patriots and support current and retired military personnel with donations and programs.