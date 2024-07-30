HLOM announces extended hours, tours, trivia for August

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is extending its hours every first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m.! You will get personal tours from staff and volunteers, meaning you will get a more in-depth history of Batavia and Genesee County! You also may be able to go upstairs, if you are able and want to! Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members! Call the museum or email us if you wish to attend! (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandofficemuseum@gmail.com.

Join the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night at the Museum on Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. This month trivia will be held at GO Art! located at 201 E. Main St. in Batavia. You can even get a drink at their Tavern 2.o.1. In honor of the Woodstock Music Festival, our topic is the Swinging Sixties. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Due to popular demand for varying times in our presentation/program times! HLOM staff with be giving presentations every second Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 10! Our curator, Tyler Angora, will be presenting on "19th-Century Weddings," which he did a few months ago to kick off the wedding exhibit! However, due to many requests, he will be doing it again! You will learn about 19th-century wedding customs, clothing, and so much more! Admission $5 for non-members and $3 for members! You may let us know if you are planning on attending by either calling the museum at (585)343-4727 or emailing us at hollandlandofficemuseum@gmail.com.

Bring the kids by the Holland Land Office Museum for our new History Story time for Summer 2024. On Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. Joyce Thompson-Hovey will be sharing the fun topic of Civil War Mascots & Pets. For this presentation the speaker comes in Civil War Union uniform and explains what the average soldier wore and carried with them. This program shows how many regiments had strange and unusual pets. These pets went to war and lived in camps with their soldier owners. These are their unusual stories. Admission is $5 or $3 or museum members. If you would like to sign up please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Come and learn the first steps to create a Family Tree from 2 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. In partnership with the Genesee Area Genealogists, this is the first part of a two-part program to learn how to begin creating a family tree, which can be daunting if you do not know where to start! This workshop is worth bringing your kids to, it would be a fun activity for a family to do together! Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members!

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Java with Joe E. morning presentation series on Thursday, August 22 at 9 a.m. Erica Wanecski will be sharing how the world and Western New York changed throughout the decade of the 1980s. Admission is free with coffee and cookies. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Thank you to Pub Hub Coffee for sponsoring Java with Joe E. for 2024.

On August 24 at 11 a.m. Brandon Brooks, Curator of the John L. Wehle Gallery at Genesee Country Village & Museum, will be presenting “Redeeming the Irredeemable: The Diabolical Striped Garment,” The presentation will explore how the stripe and striped garments have been used by society to draw a line between those who are welcome and those who are not. From nefarious criminals, rebels, insurgents, and prisoners, to the middle-class masses, and those wishing to embrace seaside luxury; the history of stripes is full of colorful and conflicting implications. Extent pieces from the Bruce & Susan Greene Costume Collection will complement this discussion. Brooks has been the Curator of the John L. Wehle Gallery at Genesee Country Village & Museum since March 2020. Brooks works with over 400 years of European and American sporting and wildlife art, and over 300 years of fashion and textile material culture. Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"