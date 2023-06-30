HLOM announces Garth Swanson Memorial scholarship recipient

Press Release:

Holland Land Office Museum Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship Award The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the winner of the Inaugural Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship.

Dawson Young of Batavia has been selected as the recipient of our $500 scholarship in memory of Garth Swanson, a former board member of the museum and beloved professor at Genesee Community College.

Dawson Young is a 2023 graduate of Batavia High School. Dawson was a member of the Link Crew, Model UN Club, National Art Honor Society, and CloseUp while in High School. He also has volunteered with Care-A-Van Ministries and City Church. Dawson also worked through the Summer Youth Employment Program at Genesee Regional Arts Council (GoART!) and at the museum.

Dawson will be attending GCC in the Fall to study History Education. There will be a recognition ceremony on Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.