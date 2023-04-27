HLOM announces guest speakers, next trivia series, music, and more Java with Joe in May

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 10th at 6:30 p.m. We welcome back Derrick Pratt of the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse. His presentation, "Buffalo v. Black Rock: The Western Terminus" details the debate that ranged over which community would be home to the western end of the Erie Canal, Buffalo or its close neighbor Black Rock. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727or [email protected] if you plan to attend. "This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council of the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. This month's topic is Sherlock Holmes and his creator author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. This trivia night will be held at at GO ART! located at 201 E. Main St. in Batavia. Tavern 2.0 will also be open if you would like buy a drink. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend. The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Concert Series on Thursday, May 19th at 7 p.m. We welcome Don Dwyer, musician, singer and songwriter from Buffalo, who specializes in music and stories of the Civil War. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend. "This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council of the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Java with Joe E. series. This month's program will be in the afternoon on Thursday, May 25th at 2 p.m. This month's presenter is former Batavia resident and now local author David Reilly. David will be sharing stories from his childhood growing up in Batavia in the 1950s and 1960s, which are is his new book "Small Town Talk: Growing Up in Batavia, New York in the 1950s & 1960s." Copies of the book will be available. Admission is free, and don't worry coffee and donuts will still be provided. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected] if you plan to attend.