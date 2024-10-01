HLOM announces October events, including trivia night, speaker Thomas Reigstad, and more

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series on Wednesday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Thomas Reigstad will be presenting his new book, "The Illustrated Mark Twain and the Buffalo Express," which was just published in February.

The book collects ten entertaining feature stories published by Mark Twain in the Buffalo Express of 1869 and 1870, accompanied by illustrations drawn by six artists over nearly 115 years alongside my commentary. There are drawings by Twain himself, by his contemporaries John Harrison Mills and True Williams, by Calvin and Hobbes cartoonist Bill Watterson, and by Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists Tom Toles and Adam Zyglis. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

Join the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. This month's trivia will be at GO Art! located at 201 E. Main St. Batavia. You can enjoy a drink there at Tavern 2.o.1. Looking back at Black Tuesday in 1929, our topic will be the Roaring Twenties. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series on Tuesday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Museum Director Ryan Duffy will be sharing the details of the most momentous day in the history of the Holland Land Office Museum, "Land Office Day: October 13, 1894."

On that day, thousands flocked to Batavia, including members of the Presidential Cabinet, to witness the dedication of the Holland Land Office as a museum under the ownership of the Holland Purchase Historical Society. Our history has now stretched 130 years this year and still going strong. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

On October 19, at the Holland Land Office Museum at 11 a.m. our Curator Tyler Angora will present on Victorian Mourning practices. Learn how, during the 19th century, death and mourning practices became huge traditions and practiced by many! Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members, contact the museum if you are interested in attending!

The Holland Land Office is proud to announce the next edition of our Java with Joe E. series on Thursday, October 24 at 9 a.m. This month we welcome James Morasco and Bart Dentino as they perform, "Vincenzo's Dream: The True Story of One Family’s Journey From Italy to America Through the Generations." Admission is free with coffee and cookies. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

“By the time of Vincenzo’s death in 1983 he had seen and experienced, among other things, the use of the automobile as it replaced the horse and buggy. Modern medicine. WWI, The Great Depression, WWII, and the Vietnam conflict. And although he did not believe it to be real, he watched TV as Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon."

Using poetry, song, and storytelling Jim and Bart share an intimate and profound tale that to this day, continues to unfold. Listen as Vincenzo’s story is weaved, connecting the threads of time to produce the fabric for each generation that follows. Thank you to Pub Hub Coffee for their sponsorship of Java with Joe E. for 2024.