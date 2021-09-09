HLOM announces West Side Ghost Walk

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its first West Side Ghost Stories program on Friday, October 8th at 7 p.m. Join us as Connie Boyd shares the spooky, sinister, and weird documented stories from the West Side of Batavia's past. Come and listen to tales of murder, ghosts, body snatching hangings, and abandoned cemeteries. This presentation is the same as our Ghost Walk, perfect for those who are not able to go on our guided Ghost Walks. Tickets are $3/$2 for museum members. The program will also be available via Zoom. You can find the link on our Facebook page or website, www.hollandlandoffice.com.

Back after a year hiatus and expanded by popular demand, please join the Holland Land Office Museum for a West Side Ghost Walk on three Fridays in October. The walks led by Connie Boyd will take place on October 15, 22, and 29 at 7 pm. Take a walk on the west side and hear tales of murders, hangings, grave robbing, ghosts and other eerie happenings from Batavia's past. Hear stories of Joseph Ellicott, E. N. Rowell and other famous and infamous Batavians. Be sure to also check out the Old Batavia Cemetery's Walk on Saturday, October 23. Admission is $10.00 and reservations are required with purchase. Tours are limited to 20 people each. The tour begins and ends at the museum and is approximately 1 1/2 to two hours in length. For tickets or more information, please call (585) 343-4727, email at [email protected], or stop by at 131 W. Main St. Batavia.