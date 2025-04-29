HLOM has full slate of May events with history talks, concerts, and Trivia Night as of Saturday

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome Dr. Michael Boston of SUNY Brockport as our next Guest Speaker on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. Dr. Boston of SUNY Brockport will be presenting on "Female Conductors of the Underground Railroad in Western and Central New York." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan on attending.

Every first Wednesday is Night at the Museum at the Holland Land Office Museum. Come to the museum between 5 and 8 p.m. for extended hours on Wednesday, April 7 for those who cannot make it during our regularly scheduled ones! For Night at the Museum, you will get special personal tours from staff and volunteers, and see more behind the scenes! We hope to see you there! Admission is the regular pricing listed on our website!

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next Trivia Night on Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Come and test your knowledge our county and study up on the history of Genesee County. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome back the DSP Trio for a concert on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The local jazz group of Derek Reiss, Skip Taylor and Peter Mark will get your toes a tapping with a great selection of jazz music. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Java with Joe E. Series on Thursday, May 22 at 9 a.m. Richard Beatty will be presenting on "Dr. Seuss Goes to War." In conjunction with the new exhibit at HLOM, Richard Beatty will present a look back at Dr. Seuss's virtually unknown WWII era political cartoons. Author Richard H Minear, now retired Professor of History at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, discovered that there existed 400 drawings that ultimately became the subject matter for his 1999 book, "Dr. Seuss Goes to War, the World War II Editorial Cartoons of Theodor Seuss Geisel." Come and hear about Seuss's contribution to the war effort years before his name became famous for his wildly popular children's books. Thank you to Tim Horton's of Batavia for sponsoring the refreshments for Java with Joe E. for 2025.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Concert Series on Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Bart Dentino will be playing an acoustic selection of music that will include original compositions and songs by such artists as James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, The Beatles, and others. Bart was twice selected Best Performer and Best Vocalist of the Year by Freetime Magazine. It was the first time in the magazine’s history an artist was selected in two individual categories. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Musuem is proud to announce the latest presenter in our Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. Vic Vignola will be presenting on his book "Contrast in Command: The Battle of Fair Oaks, May 31-June 1, 1862." His presentation describes the golden opportunity McClellan presented Confederate leadership at Seven Pines/Fair Oaks on May 31, 1862. A day which developed into one of contrasts regarding leadership and command decisions made by Johnston, Sumner, and others. Award winning author/historian Victor Vignola is a lifelong student of the Civil War. His first book Contrasts in Command: The Battle of Fair Oaks – May 31 – June 1, 1862. He has also authored magazine articles for the American Civil War, and North and South publications. Vic conducts Civil War history programs and conducts tours of various sites. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.