HLOM offers new exhibits from the Mason family, Ingham University, and World War II

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum (HLOM) is proud to announce the opening of three new exhibits in the month of April.

“Embossers and Painters: The Mason Family” is now on display through the end of the year. It features paintings from the members of the Mason Family, (Frank, Nina, Roy and Max), along with items from the F.E. Mason Embossing Factory. The Mason family created nationally known and recognized art, but also a business that allowed growing artists in Genesee County to express themselves with their creativity and their skills. The F.E. Mason Embossing Factory gave way to numerous locally famous artists. Charter members of the Batavia Society of Artists, art in Genesee County would not be the same without the Masons!

“Ingham University” is a new mini-exhibit featuring artifacts from the women’s university that spent much of its 65 year history in Le Roy, 1837-1892. It grew over time, graduated hundreds of students. It was the first women’s college New York State, and the first chartered women’s university in the United States. Though designated as a women’s university, men were also enrolled it its highly regarded Fine Arts program. Many of its alumni went on to teach at institutions like Wellesley and Vassar College. The exhibit features catalogs and bound histories from the 1880s.

“World War II on the Home Front: Propaganda and Rationing” will be opening mid-April and running through December. The Home Front was just as vital to the Allied powers victory in World War II. Poster campaigns and rationing in the United States, instilled by the government, were two of the biggest reasons as to why the Home Front was just as determined and motivated to win the war as the men fighting across the ocean! The exhibit features a wide array of propaganda posters as well as rationing items, along with other aspects of the Homefront.