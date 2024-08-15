HLOM selected for national collections assessment program

Press Release:

Holland Land Office Museum announces that it is one of 71 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program.

CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.

The CAP program will allow the museum to care and preserve the collections it holds in a greater condition than ever before! We are so excited to dive into this program and get to work at preserving and storing history more than ever before – Tyler Angora, Curator at the Holland Land Office Museum.

The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.