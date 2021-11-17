Local Matters

November 17, 2021 - 7:39am

HLOM Wonderland of Trees Gala is Friday, with music provided by GSO

posted by Press Release in hlom, news, batavia.

Press release:

Come and experience the 20th annual Wonderland of Trees, sponsored in part by Tompkins Bank of Castile and WBTA! The opening gala will occur on Friday, November 19th from 6:00 to 8:30 pm at the Holland Land Office Museum. This year's theme to honor this milestone year is "Through the Years." Visit the museum to see all the wonderfully decorated trees and displays by local businesses and organizations. This year's opening gala will feature many great gift baskets to win and a Grand Basket. The night will also feature holiday music by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra and hors d'oeuvres provided by the D & R Depot. Tickets for this event are on sale at the museum. Tickets are $15 per person/ $10 for museum members and $5 for children under 12. For more details contact the museum or visit www.hollandlandoffice.com.  Masks are required.

The Wonderland of Trees will run through the end of December. The basket raffle winners will be drawn Friday, December 17th. Further holiday events will also be held throughout the season. If you would like to participate by decorating a tree or contributing a basket, or general sponsorship, please contact the museum or visit www.hollandlandoffice.com.

