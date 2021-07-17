HLOM's 2021 History Heroes Summer Program to run Saturdays July 24 through Sept. 4

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the return of its History Heroes Summer Program will be running Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The dates are: July 24, Aug. 14, Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

The theme is "Fun in the Roaring '20s" -- learning about different aspects of life 100 years ago. Join us to learn about the 1920s! Dance, sing, read, play, create, explore, and learn some history.

The program will explore many facets of the era through many creative and interactive activities, and includes daily local walking field trips around Batavia.

The program is open to children 7-12 and is limited to 16 participants each day. Registration is available for each individual day or for all five.

Admission is $10 per child with discounts for multiple children and museum members. The program includes a field trip on Sept. 4th to the Arcade & Attica Railroad, which has a $20 admission.

Registration forms can be found at the museum's website, Facebook page, or by contacting the museum at (585) 343-4727.

Masks and social distancing requirements are required. Lunches are available for participants.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!