Hockey associations 'Try Hockey for Free' next month

Press release:

GENESEE AMATEUR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION invites children to the Batavia Ice Rink on Evans Street on Saturday, November 6h for a Try Hockey For Free clinic as part of Hockey Week Across America. Starting at 10:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. local youth, ages 4 to 9, are encouraged to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basic skills in a fun, safe environment.

“We look forward to welcoming families to Batavia Ice Rink to try our great sport of ice hockey” said Sharon Gray, Coordinator of the “Try Hockey for Free” event. “Our goal is for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces.”

USA Hockey’s Try Hockey program, with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge.

All your youngster needs is a helmet (bike or sports) and winter gloves. Skates are available at the Rink and will be available Free of Charge through the Firland Rink Management Group. The GAHA organization does have some used hockey helmets available for the event as well as a few hockey sticks.

Players in attendance will be given a free hockey jersey to take home.

To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, please visit

www.TryHockeyForFree.com