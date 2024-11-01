Holland Land Office in November includes Michael Block's Civil War presentation, trivia night and extended hours

Press Release:

On November 7 at 7 p.m., come to the next edition of the Guest Speakers Series and hear Public Historian Michael Block's presentation, "Only One Shout, Then a Terrible Silence!" The fighting along the Rappahannock on November 7, 1863, is lost in the general history of the Civil War. In the annuals of the Army of the Potomac and the Army of Northern Virginia, the fighting usually receives a passing reference. The battles of Rappahannock Station and Kelly’s Ford resulted in lost opportunities for both armies. Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members, please get in contact with the museum if you would like to attend either at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

The museum is extending its hours every first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m.! You will get personal tours from staff and volunteers, meaning you will get a more in-depth history of Batavia and Genesee County! You also may be able to go upstairs, if you are able and want to!

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m. In honor of the end of World War I, the topic is the 1910s. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.