Holland Land Office Museum adds special edition Java Joe for August

Press Release:

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for a special edition of our Java with Joe E. morning presentation series on Friday, August 30 at 9 a.m.

Bob Bialkowski will present on the history and restoration process of Batavia’s Rocket Car, those who were responsible for saving the car, and how it ended up at the Pierce Arrow Museum in Buffalo.

Admission is free with coffee and cookies. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Thank you to Pub Hub Coffee for sponsoring Java with Joe E. for 2024.