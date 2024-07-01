Holland Land Office Museum announces July events

Press Release:

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. In honor of the Fourth of July, our topic will be the document that started it all the Declaration of Independence. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m. for a full screen presentation by New York City painter and sculptor Anthony Terrell on his two new murals. Anthony, a former resident of Batavia, will show off his latest large scale works, "Crossing the Atlantic in Chains and Shackles" and "She Has Beautiful Windows (Doesn't She)." There will also be an open discussion of the development of both murals along with sketches and drafts. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum if you plan on attending at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Java with Joe series on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. Listen to our curator, Tyler Angora, talk about some of the most famous women who came out of the American Civil War. Women played a larger role in the American Civil War than what is often portrayed in American history. Come and hear about how women aided the war and willingly made their presence known or unknown! Admission is free with coffee and cookies. Thank you to Pub Hub Coffee for sponsoring Java with Joe for 2024.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series, presented by David Reilly. Since 2018, Dave Reilly has been writing stories for The Batavian about growing up in Batavia in the 1950s and ‘60s. He combined 20 of these stories into a book called “Small Town Talk”. On Friday July 19 Dave will be doing a book talk at the HLOM at 2 p.m. He will have books available at that time for $20 and will be happy to sign a copy for you. The following day will be the 60th reunion of Dave’s Notre Dame Class of 1964 so he especially invites any of his classmates who are in town and still “above the grass” to attend. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you would like to attend please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

Every third Saturday at the museum come from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. to participate in a workshop to help you preserve, create, or research your history! On July 20, come and learn how to preserve and store your family’s photos and photo albums at home! Our curator Tyler Angora will teach you tips and tricks on how to store your beloved family photos for years, and how we store out photos here at the museum! Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. If you would like to attend, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series. On Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m., the museum welcomes back Kevin Pawlak, who is the Historic Site Manager for the Prince William County Historic Preservation Division and works as a Licensed Battlefield Guide at Antietam National Battlefield. He will be presenting on Western New Yorkers at the battles of Bull Run. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Bring the kids by the Holland Land Office Museum for our new History Storytime for Summer 2024. On Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. Joyce Thompson-Hovey will be sharing life in the "Early Schools of the 1800s." It covers not only the role of the student and teachers during this period but also what school was like both in the North and the South. There is lots of class participation because we run it like a typical school day back then. Admission is $5 or $3 or museum members. If you would like to sign up please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.