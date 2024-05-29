Holland Land Office Museum announces lineup of June events

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next presenter in our Guest Speaker Series on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. David Whitcombe is a member of the volunteer team at the Buffalo Maritime Center who has been working for years on a reproduction of the Seneca Chief packet boat in honor of the bicentennial of the Erie Canal in 2025. The boat is an exact replica of the one used by Governor DeWitt Clinton as he rode the canal at its opening. David will touch mainly on the construction of the boat itself as well as the historical, cultural and economic significance of the project. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you plan on attending, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. In honor of the beginning of the Korean War in 1950, our topic will be the 1950s or also known as "The Fabulous Fifties." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

As part of New York State's Path Through History Weekend on Saturday, June 15, the Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting a Military Timeline and Encampment featuring reenactors from many different time periods and conflicts from the history of the United States and New York. The event features an outdoor encampment in addition to indoor displays featuring equipment, weapons, and other artifacts. Visitors can interact with soldiers and sailors from the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War, Spanish-American War, etc., and learn more about the life of a military man throughout time, their equipment, and the conflicts that they fought in. The museum itself will also be open as well, featuring exhibits relating to the local history of Genesee County. The event and museum will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Museum admission is $5 for adults, $3 veterans/seniors/students, $1 for children, and $10 for a family of four.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. Daisy Nicosia, the Curator/Archivist of the Seneca Falls Historical Society, will be presenting "To the Men of Enterprise & Capital: The Settling of Early New York." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

"When people do research, especially in the Central New York area, one question that they always ask is what are military land grants? How did settlers end up in Western New York state? “To Men of Enterprise and Capital” will go over the settling of early New York State, starting briefly with early colonists and indigenous tribes before expanding into the settlement of Western and Central New York." "This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Java with Joe E morning coffee series on Thursday, June 27 at 9 a.m. Our Director, Ryan Duffy, will be presenting on the "Agrarian Opposition to the Holland Land Company," which details the conventions established in the late 1810s through the 1830s across Western New York in opposition to the policies' perception of the Holland Land Company. Admission is free with coffee and cookies. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend. Thank you to Pub Hub Coffee for sponsoring Java with Joe for 2024.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Concert Series on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Don Dwyer will be playing "The Music of the Women of the Civil War." The program includes songs either written or inspired by women in the 1850s and 1860s. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. If you plan to attend, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727. "This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"