Holland Land Office Museum announces March events

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. We welcome Michael McBride, who will share his personal journey as he unravels his research into the fascinating story of his great uncle: internationally known Irish freedom fighter and Buffalo's forgotten human rights crusade, John Joseph "Exile" McBride. "Exile" McBride left Ireland, joining the Fenian Movement, but eventually came to dine with Presidents and Prime Ministers and was even present at the Holland Land Office dedication in 1894. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

"This project is a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

Join us at Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night at the Museum on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. In honor of Women's History Month, our topic is Famous Women of History. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome back No Blarney for our St. Patrick's Day tradition, as they play all your favorite Irish music tunes from throughout the years. The concert will be Friday, March 15, from 7-9 p.m. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com. Seating is limited to reserve your spot early.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. We welcome Buffalo author and historian Julianna Woite, who shares her most recent work, a historical novel, "Our Invisible String: a year-long journey through the stages of forbidden love," set in Buffalo in 1957. It follows the teenage love affair of 16-year-old Josie Johnson and her "test of character and her ability to find beauty between the lines." Copies of the book are available for sale for $15. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you want to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Java with Joe E. morning coffee series on Thursday, March 28 at 9 a.m. Our Curator, Tyler Angora, will be sharing the history of bridal fashion throughout the eras of the 19th century. The presentation will also feature examples from the museum collection. Admission is free with pastries and coffee. Reservations are required; please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com to reserve your spot. We want to thank Pub Coffee Hub for sponsoring Java with Joe E. for 2024.