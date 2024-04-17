Holland Land Office Museum announces May events

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series. On Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m., we welcome Buffalo author John Zach as he shares his latest book, "Built to Burn: The Cleveland Hill School Fire." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

“Built to Burn,” tells the story of the tragic 1954 Cleveland Hill school fire in Cheektowaga, the worst school fire in New York State History. Fifteen children died, sixteen were burned, many critically. Three adults were also injured, one with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the flash fire was never officially blamed on one particular person. The book, however, suggests and tells otherwise. The narrative captures the lives of many of the survivors including one youngster who would later rub elbows with Elvis Presley, Paul Simon, and Art Garfunkel and be inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. The release of my book coincides with 70 years marking the fire, on March 31."

"This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of its Concert Series on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. Bart Dentino will be playing an acoustic selection of music that will include original compositions and songs by such artists as James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, The Beatles, and others. Bart was twice selected Best Performer and Best Vocalist of the Year by Freetime Magazine. It was the first time in the magazine’s history an artist was selected in two individual categories. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

"This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, May 8 at 7 p.m. In honor of the end of World War II in Europe, our topic will be the 1940s sometimes called "The Flying Forties." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to present the next edition of our Guest Speaker Series. On Wednesday, May 15 at 6 p.m., the museum welcomes Derrick Pratt of the Erie Canal Museum. We will be presenting "The Center of It All: Baseball on the Erie Canal."

"Discover the Erie Canal’s many connections to the earliest days of professional baseball, told through the stories of some of the game’s biggest stars and others long forgotten." Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next edition of our Java with Joe E. series on Thursday, May 23 at 9 a.m. We welcome back Genesee County Historian Michael Eula as he shares snippets from his new book on the history of Genesee County "Historic Chronicles of Genesee County." Copies of the book will be available for $24.99, and Michael will be signing copies. Admission is free with coffee and pastries.

"The dramatic events of American history have left an indelible mark on the life and culture of New York's Genesee County. The Cold War threat of nuclear destruction led to local preparedness drills in the 1950s, and Genesee classrooms and homes were not spared. Social movements, the Great Depression and New Deal-era policies reshaped how residents viewed the role of government in county life. Genesee women led the charge for women's suffrage in the twentieth century and helped forge new opportunities for female roles in work and public life. Historian Michael J. Eula presents a variety of historical essays from throughout Genesee County's past and shows how the nation's story unfolded from Batavia to Bergen."

Java with Joe E. is sponsored by Pub Hub Coffee for 2024.