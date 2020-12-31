Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 31, 2020 - 5:39pm

Holland Land Office Museum changes hours

posted by Press Release in Holland Land Office Museum, news, batavia.

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will have adjusted operating hours for the month of January.

The museum will be open from Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Beginning in February, the museum will reopen on Tuesdays.

For further information or questions please contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or [email protected]

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button