December 31, 2020 - 5:39pm
Holland Land Office Museum changes hours
posted by Press Release in Holland Land Office Museum, news, batavia.
Press release:
The Holland Land Office Museum will have adjusted operating hours for the month of January.
The museum will be open from Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be closed Sunday through Tuesday.
Beginning in February, the museum will reopen on Tuesdays.
For further information or questions please contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or [email protected]