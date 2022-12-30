Local Matters

December 30, 2022 - 7:24pm

Holland Land Office Museum closing for first three weeks of new year

posted by Press Release in hlom, news, batavia.

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 21.

The staff and volunteers of the museum will be working on getting the museum ready for a brand new year in 2023 full of new exhibits, displays, programs and special events.

The museum will resume its regular operating hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. 

For more information or questions, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or [email protected].com.

