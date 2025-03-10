Holland Land Office Museum now accepting applications for the Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce its Garth Swanson Memorial Scholarship for 2025. This scholarship was created in honor of Garth Swanson, who was the Stafford Town Historian, History professor at Genesee Community College, and a former board member and officer of the museum.

This $500 scholarship is open to any graduating senior in Genesee County planning to attend Genesee Community College, or current student attending Genesee Community College, and have an expressed interest in history, or plan on working in the history field in the future.

Completed applications should be mailed or emailed no later than May 1. They can be emailed to Ryan Duffy at duffyhollandlandoffice@gmail.com; or Mailed to Ryan Duffy, Executive Director, Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia.

The application is available on both the museum’s website and social media pages. You can also contact the museum for the application or further information.