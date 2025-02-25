Holland Land Office Museum offers No Blarney, guest speakers, trivia in March

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome Dr. Michael Boston of SUNY Brockport as our next Guest Speaker on Saturday, March 1st at 11 am. Dr. Boston of SUNY Brockport will be presenting on “Female Conductors of the Underground Railroad in Western and Central New York”; Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the next presenter in its Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Dr. Ann Bunch a forensic anthropologist of SUNY Brockport Criminal Justice Department, will be presenting on her new book,

"The William Morgan Affair: Masonic Mystery in Upstate New York." The book takes an investigative science approach to the mystery of William Morgan's disappearance to demystify and highlight ways to resolve his fate following his last known sightings in 1826. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for the next Trivia Night @ the Museum on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. This month's topic is the First Ladies of the United States. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome back No Blarney for our St. Patrick's Day tradition, as they play all your favorite Irish music tunes from throughout the years. The concert will be Friday, March 14 from 7-9 pm. Admission is $5 or $4 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com. Seating is limited so reserve your spot early.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome back Civil War historian and author Chris Mackowski on Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. This presentation has been rescheduled from its original date of January 21. Chris will be presenting on his book, "The Last Days of Stonewall Jackson" of the Emerging Civil War series. The presentation will cover Jackson's military career and the last fateful days during the Battle of Chancellorsville that led to his mortal wounding. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. If you plan on attending, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum on March 27, at 9 a.m., come hear HLOM Curator Tyler Angora for our FREE morning coffee program Java with Joe. Tyler will be explaining the newest exhibit at HLOM in greater detail and why this was the exhibit he chose to begin in 2025! Learn about his research and the clothing in the exhibit Admission is FREE, and Tim Horton’s of Batavia will provide coffee and donuts. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.