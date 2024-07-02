Holland Land Office Museum welcomes Joyce Thompson-Hovey as July's guest speaker

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office welcomes back as its next presenter in its Guest Speaker Series on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m., Joyce Thompson-Hovey. She will be presenting "The Baker Boys of Stafford," about the incredible lives of Colonel Lafayette Baker and his brother Captain Calvin Baker, who were both spies for the Union and heavily involved in the manhunt for John Wilkes Booth. The Bakers lived for a time in Stafford.

Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"