Holland Land Office Museum will be closed January 1 through January 18

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be closed from Wednesday, January 1 through Saturday, January 18. The staff and volunteers of the museum will be working getting the museum ready for a brand new year in 2025 full of new exhibits, displays, programs and special events.

The museum will be resuming its regular operating hours of Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm on Tuesday, January 21. For further information or questions please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.