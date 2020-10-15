Hollwedel library to host drive-thru 'Trunk-or-Treat' on Halloween day

Press release:

Families are invited to visit the Hollwedel Memorial Library “Trunk-or-Treat” on Halloween day for a fun drive-thru event. Kids can show off their costumes and pick up some treats as they drive through the loop in front of the library.

Visiting “Trunk-or-Treaters” are asked to stay in their cars for the safety of all. Treats will be delivered to each car in the loop.

The library is open for the "Trunk-or-Treat" and regular library services that day from 10 a.m. to noon.

Information about this family-friendly event, as well as the other programs and services available at the library, can be found on the library’s website at www.HollwedelLibrary.org.

Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at (585) 584-8843.

The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.