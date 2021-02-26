February 26, 2021 - 4:04pm
Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion closed due to water break
posted by Press Release in Hollwedel Memorial Library, Pavilion, news.
Public Notice
The Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion has been forced to close due to a water break at the Town. Workers are attempting to fix the break, but it is uncertain if the Library will be able to open tomorrow.
Patrons can call 584-8843 or check FB in the morning to check. If it is not able to open fully, curbside service will be provided. The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive.
