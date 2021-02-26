Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion closed due to water break

Public Notice

The Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion has been forced to close due to a water break at the Town. Workers are attempting to fix the break, but it is uncertain if the Library will be able to open tomorrow.

Patrons can call 584-8843 or check FB in the morning to check. If it is not able to open fully, curbside service will be provided. The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive.