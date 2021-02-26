Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 26, 2021 - 4:04pm

Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion closed due to water break

posted by Press Release in Hollwedel Memorial Library, Pavilion, news.

Public Notice

The Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion has been forced to close due to a water break at the Town. Workers are attempting to fix the break, but it is uncertain if the Library will be able to open tomorrow.

Patrons can call 584-8843 or check FB in the morning to check. If it is not able to open fully, curbside service will be provided. The library is located at 5 Woodrow Drive.

Comments

Calendar

February 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button