Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion offers curbside pick up of books, magazines and movies

Press release:

Still not comfortable going places? The folks at the Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion understand. That’s why we are offering curbside pick up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is how you can still enjoy reading and movies at home. From the Services tab on our homepage at www.HollwedelLibrary.org, log into your account to search and request books, magazines, or the movies you would like.

If you prefer to submit your requests directly to staff, you can email us at [email protected] .

. Staff will sanitize and check out those library materials to you. Then they will be bagged for your privacy and protection.

During library hours, come to the front of the library for your items and call us to let us know you are there.

Our electronic services are also an option. You can download and enjoy ebooks, movies, audiobooks, TV shows, music albums and more with them using your library card. They are also available from links on our website homepage.

Information about curbside pick up, as well as the other programs and services available at the library, can be found on the library’s website at www.HollwedelLibrary.org.

Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at (585) 584-8843 or stop by 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion. Current hours are: Monday and Wednesday 2 to 7 p.m. / Friday 1 to 5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to noon / Closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Phone is (585) 584-8843.