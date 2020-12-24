Home-delivered meals and gift bags make holidays brighter for older adults in Genesee County

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging’s Home Delivered Meals program offers a nutritionally balanced, hot meal at lunchtime, up to five days per week. The meals are delivered with a smile by dedicated RSVP volunteers and Office for the Aging staff.

Each person receives ongoing case management, an important piece of the program, which supports their health and independence in the community.

This week, due to the generosity of a local couple’s bequest, a local dentist and his wife, and individuals employed by Genesee County government, the older adults participating in the program were treated to a holiday gift bag.

The Office for the Aging has seen tremendous growth in the program; a 55-percent increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The support of the local community has been tremendous and necessary to meet the demand.

During this season of giving, the office wishes to thank everyone involved in making this program one that the community can depend on.

If you wish to support the Home Delivered Meals program by volunteering or donating, please call (585) 343-1611 or email [email protected].

More volunteers are particularly needed to deliver meals in the City of Batavia at this time.

Financial donations to the Genesee Senior Foundation Inc., a nonprofit affiliated with the Office for the Aging, are always appreciated.