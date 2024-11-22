HomeCare & Hospice Foundation launches annual appeal to fulfill hospice patients' final wishes

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice Foundation (HCHF) is calling on the community to help make dreams come true for hospice patients and their families through its Annual Appeal Campaign. This year’s appeal shines a light on the extraordinary moments made possible through compassionate care and the generosity of donors.

“Our mission is to provide patients and their families with dignity, support, and cherished memories during life’s most challenging moments,” said Melissa Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care. “The Annual Appeal enables us to go beyond basic care and make heartfelt wishes a reality.”

One recent story perfectly captures the essence of this mission. A hospice patient staying at a comfort home had one final wish: to return to her hometown and bowl one last game at her local alley. It had been the longest stretch she’d gone without bowling, a beloved pastime filled with joy and camaraderie.

With support from hospice staff, transportation was arranged, oxygen supplied, and coordination ensured with a hospice team in her hometown. Surrounded by loved ones, she bowled her final game, creating a memory that will forever be cherished by all who were there.

While insurance covers many aspects of hospice care, it does not account for costs associated with fulfilling these special wishes. Contributions to the Annual Appeal help bridge that gap, enabling patients to experience moments of joy, fulfillment, and connection.

Supporters can donate by visiting bit.ly/hospiceappeal or by completing the form included in the appeal letter sent to past donors and friends of hospice.

“With the community’s help, we can continue making dreams come true and bringing comfort to those we serve,” Andrea Aldinger, HCHF Board President said. “Every donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference in the lives of hospice patients and their families.”

For more information or to make a gift, please visit bit.ly/hospiceappeal or call 716-372-2106.

The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation exists to support the mission of HomeCare & Hospice, ensuring that patients and their families across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties receive the comfort and dignity they deserve during life’s final journey. Dedicated to honoring each patient’s wishes, HomeCare & Hospice provides compassionate care and support in patients’ homes or residences, upholding its mission since its inception.