HomeCare & Hospice Foundation reveals 2025 event lineup across the community

Press Release:

The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation has unveiled its 2025 event lineup, offering engaging activities throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

“We’ve thoughtfully planned events to cater to both the ‘north’ and ‘south’ regions, with many centered in the Olean and Batavia areas,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of Total Senior Care and HomeCare & Hospice.

The year kicks off on February 23 with the enchanting Princess Party, tentatively planned at Bartlett Country Club in Olean. Little ones can enjoy a royal day filled with nail and hair makeovers, princess dance lessons, crown crafting, and a delightful lunch fit for royalty. Next, bring home a touch of spring with the Hospice Bouquet Sale in early March, offering beautiful flower arrangements to brighten your home while supporting compassionate care.

New to the lineup, the Superhero Bash on Sunday, March 30 at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia promises action-packed fun for kids, including cape and shield crafting, obstacle courses, and superhero freeze dance, with snacks to keep young heroes energized.

May features two impactful events: the Hospice Hope Walk, Ride, Run Together at Lincoln Park in Olean on May 21, where participants of all ages can honor loved ones and support hospice care; and the Senior Health & Wellness Fair on May 28 at Total Senior Care in Olean, offering free health screenings, a blood drive, and more.

Golf enthusiasts can tee off for a cause at the inaugural Hospice Golf Classic on June 24 at Terry Hills in Batavia, while craft lovers can enjoy the Autumn Artisan Market & Craft Show on October 4 at Total Senior Care in Olean.

Tailgate Thursday, a fan-favorite event, returns on October 9 at Batavia Downs, combining wings, football fun, and games to support hospice care. The year concludes with the cherished Tree of Life Celebrations in November and December, held in both Batavia and Olean. These ceremonies honor and remember loved ones through candlelight, music, and personalized ornaments placed on a holiday tree.

“The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is committed to supporting the vital work of HomeCare & Hospice through philanthropy and community engagement,” said Melissa Sullivan. “We’re excited to bring these events to life and look forward to connecting with our communities.”

The Foundation also offers businesses the opportunity to join the Hospice Heroes Program, gaining valuable exposure while making a meaningful impact through sponsorships or in-kind support.

For event details, sponsorship opportunities, or registration forms, visit www.homecare-hospice.org or call 716-372-2106. Mark your calendars and join us for a year filled with fun and purpose!