HomeCare & Hospice Foundation seeks pre-sale coordinating sites for 31st annual spring bouquet sale

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is calling on local businesses, schools, and organizations to join in the mission of supporting compassionate care by becoming pre-sale coordinating sites for its 31st Annual Spring Bouquet Sale. This cherished fundraiser helps terminally ill patients and their families in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

By serving as a pre-sale site, organizations can help make a meaningful impact while giving their employees an opportunity to brighten their homes with a stunning 18-stem bouquet for just $25. Each bouquet sold contributes directly to providing vital hospice care services and bringing comfort to those in need.

“Becoming a pre-sale coordinator is a simple yet impactful way to support our Hospice Bouquet Sale,” said Melissa Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer at HomeCare & Hospice. “This program not only raises critical funds for patient care but also spreads joy throughout the communities we serve.”

Pre-sale coordinators will receive all necessary materials, including order forms and promotional materials, to make participation seamless. Organizations can coordinate orders internally, making it easy for employees to support this meaningful cause.

“We’re proud to partner with over 25 organizations across our four-county service area as pre-sale coordinators, including Lawley Insurance in Batavia, Liberty Pumps, Napoleon Engineering, Cutco and Wellsville Central School. We’re always looking to grow this network and would love to have more coordinators join us in making this year’s fundraiser our most successful yet,” added Sarah Negron, Agency Relations Coordinator.

Orders should be submitted no later than February 7, with bouquet pick up/delivery the week of March 3. If your organization is interested in becoming a pre-sale coordinating site, please contact HomeCare & Hospice at 716-372-2106 or visit our website at https://BouquetSale.givesmart.com.

Help us bring beauty, joy, and care to those who need it most. Together, we can make a difference!