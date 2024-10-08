HomeCare & Hospice offers presentations on services

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice proudly serves Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties is offering presentations about the services they provide.

HomeCare & Hospice is a licensed home care program allowing patients with short-term needs or chronic conditions to remain safely in their own homes. Hospice and palliative care programs, also available through HCH, are a multi-disciplinary approach to end-of-life care providing physician oversight, nurses, social work, spiritual care, aides, and volunteers to ensure patients and their caregivers’ needs are met wherever they call home.

“Something we hear often is ‘we wish we would have called you sooner’”, said Nikki Wiseman, Chief Nursing Officer at HomeCare & Hospice in Allegany. “We want the communities we serve to understand and know that they have options when it comes to end-of-life care and we look forward to providing more information to local organizations.”

To schedule a presentation at your organization, please contact Nikki Wiseman, HomeCare & Hospice Chief Nursing Officer, at 716-372-2106 or visit www.homecare-hospice.org for more information.