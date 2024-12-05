HomeCare & Hospice seeking blanket donations to comfort hospice patients

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice is inviting the community to help bring warmth and solace to individuals in their final stages of life by donating new lap blankets. As the colder months approach, these blankets not only provide physical warmth but also deliver emotional comfort, offering a small but meaningful way for the community to support those in need.

“After some staff changes and our recent move to Allegany, we’ve lost touch with a few of our regular blanket donors. We’re hoping to reconnect with past contributors and welcome new volunteers to help replenish our supply,” said Cassie Kelsey, Staff & Outreach Coordinator.

Blankets can be newly handmade or purchased from retail stores, offering flexibility for those who wish to contribute. Both options are deeply appreciated, as they provide comfort and care to hospice patients who need it most. Donations of new lap blankets can be dropped off to any of the following HomeCare & Hospice locations below:

Allegany: St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany - 716-372-2106

Arcade: 563 W. Main St., Arcade - 585-653-5290

Batavia: 29 Liberty St., Suite 6, Batavia - 585-343-7596

Wellsville: 194 N. Main St., Wellsville, 585-593-7600

For questions or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, please contact Cassie Kelsey at the Allegany office at 716-372-2106 or Pat Meek in Batavia at 585-343-7596.